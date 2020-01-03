Play

Turner (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Eagles, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Turner will sit out Sunday's wild-card contest in Philadelphia while working his way through the league's five-step concussion protocol. As long as Turner remains sidelined, count on David Moore to serve as the No. 3 wide receiver for Seattle.

More News

