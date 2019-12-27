Turner (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Turner entered the concussion protocol after playing a career-high 51 percent of snaps on offense in last week's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals. David Moore and Jaron Brown are the leading candidates to absorb the vacated snaps, but Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jacob Hollister are far safer bets to draw targets.