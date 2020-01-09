Play

Turner (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll didn't provide much detail about Turner's progress, but he's on the right track by getting on the field for the first official practice of the week. The 23-year-old still needs to elevate to full participation and get cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Packers.

