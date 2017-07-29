Reece signed with the Seahawks on Saturday, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

The veteran back returns to Seattle after spending the latter part of the 2016 season with the club. The Seahawks have a crowded and muddled backfield entering camp, so it's unclear how exactly Reece fits into the puzzle. However, he could beat out rookie Kyle Coleman for a fullback spot on the roster.

