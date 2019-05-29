Seahawks' Marcelias Sutton: Getting chance with Seattle

Sutton signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Before going undrafted this spring, Sutton was effective in small sample sizes during his 2017 and 2018 seasons with Oklahoma. In 19 combined games, the 5-foot-8 speedster totaled four touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per rush and 9.2 yards per reception on 51 carries and five catches. Sutton missed the final six games of his senior season with an unspecified leg injury, but he's presumed to be OK at this point and should be immediately available to join his new team at OTAs. The rookie would do well to ultimately earn a spot on the practice squad in advance of the regular season.

