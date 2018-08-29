Seahawks' Marcus Johnson: Nursing minor hip injury
Johnson is nursing a hip injury and isn't certain to be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Johnson reportedly sustained a minor hip pointer after making a falling catch in practice this week. Even if he isn't available to play Thursday, there doesn't seem to be any concern over his availability for Week 1.
