Seahawks' Marcus Lucas: Reverts to IR
Lucas (ankle) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, Derek Lewis of 247 Sports reports.
Lucas hurt his ankle during the Seahawks' second preseason game against the Vikings. He's unlikely to come off IR all season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
