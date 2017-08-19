Play

Lucas (ankle) won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Lucas is looking to secure a role as a blocking specialist with the Seahawks and his chances could go down the drain if he's sidelined for an extended period of time.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories