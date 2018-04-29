Seahawks' Marcus Martin: Headed to Seattle after going undrafted
Martin signed with the Seahawks on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin spells an interesting pickup for Seattle. Should the Slippery Rock product perform well throughout training camp he could squeak onto the final roster. At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Martin yields an impressive figure at the fullback position.
