Smith (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Smith was listed as questionable Friday with an ankle injury, but he's in the clear now. With Cliff Avril (neck) placed on IR, Smith may have more opportunities in the near future, even though it likely won't be enough to vault him into fantasy relevance.

