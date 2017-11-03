Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Avoids injury designation
Smith (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Smith did not practice this week until putting in a full session on Friday, but it was enough to avoid the questionable tag. The 25-year-old saw a similar snap count to new addition Dwight Freeney in Sunday's win over the Texans, and his role is unlikely to change drastically without an injury on the Seahawks' defensive line.
