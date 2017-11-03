Smith (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith did not practice this week until putting in a full session on Friday, but it was enough to avoid the questionable tag. The 25-year-old saw a similar snap count to new addition Dwight Freeney in Sunday's win over the Texans, and his role is unlikely to change drastically without an injury on the Seahawks' defensive line.