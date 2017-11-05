Smith is being evaluated for a concussion and is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Smith's doubtful designation makes a concussion seem more likely than not. If he is forced to miss the rest of the game, newly-acquired Dwight Freeney could be asked to step into a larger role along the Seahawks' defensive line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories