Smith (ankle) was a full participant at Friday's practice and heads into the weekend without an injury designation, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

Smith's minor ankle injury kept him sidelined during practice earlier in the week, but he's slated to suit up in Week 14 after logging a full practice Friday. He'll provide depth at defensive end behind starters Michael Bennett and Frank Clark.

