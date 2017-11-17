Smith (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith sat out of last Thursday's win over the Cardinals due to a concussion he suffered a week prior. However, the defensive end was able to return to the field this week given the extended time off. Look for him to return to his rotational role on the defensive line this Monday night against the Falcons.

