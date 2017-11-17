Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Full participant Thursday
Smith (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Smith sat out of last Thursday's win over the Cardinals due to a concussion he suffered a week prior. However, the defensive end was able to return to the field this week given the extended time off. Look for him to return to his rotational role on the defensive line this Monday night against the Falcons.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Doubtful to return with head injury•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Avoids injury designation•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...