Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Inks one year deal
Smith re-signed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePi.com reports.
After spending his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Smith signed with the Seahawks last season and went on to record 15 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in 14 games. Given the departure of Michael Bennett and the uncertainty surrounding Cliff Avril (neck), Smith could be in line for a major increase in reps next season.
