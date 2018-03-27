Smith played with a torn ligament in his foot last season, Corbin Smith of the Seahawks Wire reports.

Smith played through the injury, logging 15 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in 14 games. The Seahawks have spent the offseason re-tooling their defensive line and Smith could play an expanded role next year if he can return to full strength.

