Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Smith's only practice participation this week came in a limited session Thursday. The 25-year-old's prospects for playing time have taken a hit regardless with the addition of veteran Dwight Freeney, but should still serve as a reserve defensive end when healthy.

