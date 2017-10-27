Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Questionable for Sunday
Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Smith's only practice participation this week came in a limited session Thursday. The 25-year-old's prospects for playing time have taken a hit regardless with the addition of veteran Dwight Freeney, but should still serve as a reserve defensive end when healthy.
