Smith (concussion) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith suffered the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and the quick turnaround for Thursday's game was always a longshot. Quinton Jefferson and recent free agent addition Dwight Freeney should both see increased workloads, as well as Dion Jordan, who was freshly activated off the Reserve/Non-Football injury list.