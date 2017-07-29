The Seahawks and Smith agreed to a deal on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Smith spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before being released prior to training camp kicking off. The 2014 first-round pick was unable to find a fit at outside linebacker in Philadelphia, tallying just four sacks in three seasons. He skipped all of the team's voluntary work outs this offseason, so he was likely looking for a change of scenery. He will be competing for a spot on the Seahawks' final roster this preseason.