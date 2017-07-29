Seahawks' Marcus Smith: Signed by Seattle
The Seahawks and Smith agreed to a deal on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Smith spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before being released prior to training camp this summer. The 2014 first-round pick was unable to find a fit at outside linebacker in Philadelphia, tallying just four sacks in three seasons. He skipped all of the team's voluntary workouts this offseason, so he was likely looking for a change of scenery. Smith will be competing for a spot on the Seahawks' final roster this preseason.
More News
-
Marcus Smith: Cut by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Marcus Smith: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Eagles' Marcus Smith: Informed team will not exercise fifth-year option•
-
Eagles' Marcus Smith: Removed from injury report•
-
Eagles' Marcus Smith: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Marcus Smith: Exits Monday's game with shoulder injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...