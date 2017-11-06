Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith (concussion) is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Smith suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Redskins and was unable to return. Now, with the Seahawks facing a short week of preparation, Carroll does not anticipate the defensive end being fully cleared in just three days. In Smith's likely absence, Dwight Freeney could be called upon to take on a larger role on the defensive line.