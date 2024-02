Edwards (knee) recorded 21 tackles (15 solo), two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble across 15 games during the 2023 season.

Edwards missed the final two games with a knee injury, but there isn't any indication at this time that it'll be a long-term issue. The 30-year-old defensive end will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could move onto his fourth team in four years. He'll be a rotational lineman wherever he ends up.