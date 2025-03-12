Valdes-Scantling agreed Wednesday with the Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Valdes-Scantling reunites with former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Seattle and joins a receiver room that features little in the way of proven options other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. New Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will have to make do with a receiving corps that has lost two 2024 starters, with DK Metcalf now in Pittsburgh and Tyler Lockett getting released. Their departures open up a potential path for Valdes-Scantling to see steady playing time as a deep threat. He recorded 17 catches (35 targets) for 385 yards and four scores across eight games with New Orleans in 2024.