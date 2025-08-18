Valdes-Scantling wasn't targeted in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Although rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton (ankle) has been running ahead of Valdes-Scantling during practices, it was the veteran who took the field with starting quarterback Sam Darnold to begin Friday's exhibition contest. Valdes-Scantling's main selling point is his blazing speed, but Horton ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and will continue to push for the No. 3 job. There's probably utility for both players in this offense. On a weekly basis, Valdes-Scantling's fantasy production will be almost impossible to depend on.