Seahawks' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Snares three passes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdes-Scantling caught all three targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason loss to the Packers.
The Seahawks sat their starters, so it was interesting to see Valdes-Scantling play most of the first half, although the team likely wanted rookie QB Jalen Milroe to have some stability while playing the full game. These were Valdes-Scantling's first catches of the preseason. He and Tory Horton (ankle) are competing for the No. 3 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.
