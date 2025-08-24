Valdes-Scantling caught all three targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason loss to the Packers.

The Seahawks sat their starters, so it was interesting to see Valdes-Scantling play most of the first half, although the team likely wanted rookie QB Jalen Milroe to have some stability while playing the full game. These were Valdes-Scantling's first catches of the preseason. He and Tory Horton (ankle) are competing for the No. 3 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.