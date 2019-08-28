Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Expects to play Thursday
Blair (back) is expected to suit up during Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Blair suffered a back injury during an Aug. 18 preseason tilt against the Vikings, and appears to be nearing a return to full health. The rookie second-round pick is competing for a reserve safety role.
