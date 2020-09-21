Blair was helped to the locker room after injuring his right leg in the first half of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Blair got tangled up in some bodies at the end of a tackle and got his leg caught in an awkward position. He was filling in for Quandre Diggs -- who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter -- at free safety, and that responsibility will now fall to Lano Hill.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Ruled out with knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Battling for nickel role•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Still developing in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Missing pivotal clash•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Limited participant Thursday•