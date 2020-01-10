Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Limited participant Thursday
Blair was limited at Thursday's session with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Blair showed up on the injury report for the first time this week, indicating that his limited session may have been due to precautionary reasons. If Blair plays Sunday, he figures to be a depth option in the Seahawks' defensive backfield.
