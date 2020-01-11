Play

Blair (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Blair popped u on the injury report Thursday after practicing in limited fashion due to an ankle injury. He was a non-participant Friday, which indicates he is trending in the wrong direction. Delano Hill and Ugo Amadi would be the only options for safety depth should he ultimately be unable to go.

