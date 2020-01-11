Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Listed as questionable
Blair (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Blair popped u on the injury report Thursday after practicing in limited fashion due to an ankle injury. He was a non-participant Friday, which indicates he is trending in the wrong direction. Delano Hill and Ugo Amadi would be the only options for safety depth should he ultimately be unable to go.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Paces squad in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Set for first career start•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Practicing at full speed•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Out with back issue•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Returning to action Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...