Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Missing pivotal clash
Blair (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Packers.
Blair popped up on the injury report for Thursday's session, and failed to practice Friday, suggesting his availability was in jeopardy. Now that the rookie out of Utah will officially miss the contest, Delano Hill and Ugo Amadi are the only healthy depth safeties for the game.
