Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Nursing hamstring injury
Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Blair is nursing a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
While the severity of Blair's injury isn't certain, the second-round rookie has missed practice each of the past two weeks with the hamstring issue, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. If he can't make it back for the final day of minicamp Thursday, Blair's next chance to take the field won't be until the start of training camp in late July. When healthy, the Utah product is expected to compete for a starting job in the secondary.
