Blair was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Blair was carted off the field with a back injury during Week 2 of the preseason, so he appears to have suffered a setback in his team's final exhibition. He'll be labeled day-to-day until his availability for Week 1 of the regular season becomes more clear.

