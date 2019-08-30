Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Out with back issue
Blair was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Blair was carted off the field with a back injury during Week 2 of the preseason, so he appears to have suffered a setback in his team's final exhibition. He'll be labeled day-to-day until his availability for Week 1 of the regular season becomes more clear.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Carted off with back injury•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Removed from PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Placed on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Nursing hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...