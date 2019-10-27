Blair made 11 tackles (nine solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Blair got the start for the second straight week since he outplayed Tedric Thompson and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) was inactive. The rookie second-round pick didn't disappoint, as he led the team in tackles and forced Devonta Freeman to fumble in the red zone. Diggs may come back in Week 9 against the Buccaneers, but Blair has earned himself a shot at remaining the Seahawks' starter.

