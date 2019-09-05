Blair (back) practiced without limitations Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It was a scary sight when Blair was carted off the field during the team's second preseason game, but he has made a full recovery and will be ready for Sunday's season opener versus the Bengals. Since he's missed so much practice, he may have a limited role in the defense for his NFL debut, rotating with Delano Hill in dime packages.

