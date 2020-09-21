Blair has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots with a knee injury.
Blair went to the locker room after getting his leg caught awkwardly, and it didn't take long to rule him out for the remainder of the contest, which suggests an additional absence stretching beyond this game is a possibility. It has been clarified as a knee injury.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Hurts leg in Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Battling for nickel role•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Still developing in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Missing pivotal clash•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Limited participant Thursday•