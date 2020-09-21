Blair (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Blair was quickly ruled out of Sunday's win over the Patriots after leaving with a painful knee injury. The details haven't surfaced yet, but Blair will likely be shut down for the season. The 2019 second-round pick won the nickel safety job to start the year, and the coaching staff had high hopes for him. He'll turn his focus to the 2021 season while Ugo Amadi likely takes over at nickel safety.