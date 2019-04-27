The Seahawks selected Blair in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Blair (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is small for a safety but offers good range thanks to his 4.48-second 40 and 125-inch broad jump. Seattle might envision him as a centerfielder prospect to hopefully pick up Earl Thomas' snaps, though for whatever reason Blair was unable to make many plays on the ball at Utah.