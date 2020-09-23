The Seahawks placed Blair (torn ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Blair was due for a big sophomore season, as he outright won the nickel safety job over Ugo Amadi. He went down early in Week 2's win over the Patriots, though, and he's been ruled out for the season. Blair will look to rehab and secure the same role next season, but for the time being, Amadi, Lano Hill and Tre Flowers (finger) will likely rotate into nickel packages.
