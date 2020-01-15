Play

Blair (ankle) recorded 32 tackles, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles over 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Blair started three games due to a plethora of injuries to the Seahawks' secondary, but he didn't record double-digit snaps in any other game during his rookie campaign. The Seahawks brought in Quandre Diggs via trade from the Lions midseason, which was one of the main reasons, along with Delano Hill's experience, that Blair logged limited usage. The 2019 second-round pick could be in line for a similar role in 2020 since Diggs and Bradley McDougald will still be under contract.

