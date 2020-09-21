Blair tore his ACL during Sunday's win over the Patriots and will miss the rest of the season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While making a tackle Sunday night, Blair's leg bent awkwardly, and he was quickly ruled out of the game. He'll undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL, but he should have ample time to recover before the 2021 season. The 2019 second-round pick will likely be replaced by Ugo Amadi as the team's nickel safety, although Lano Hill could rotate in occasionally as well.