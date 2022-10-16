Goodwin (knee/back) is active for Sunday's Week 6 clash against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The veteran speedster will therefore be available to fill his usual No. 3 role against Arizona. Goodwin has logged at least 25 snaps from scrimmage in each of the four contests he's played in thus far, but that's resulted in just an 8-53 line on eight targets.
