Goodwin (knee/back) is active for Sunday's Week 6 clash against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran speedster will therefore be available to fill his usual No. 3 role against Arizona. Goodwin has logged at least 25 snaps from scrimmage in each of the four contests he's played in thus far, but that's resulted in just an 8-53 line on eight targets.