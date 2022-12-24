Goodwin is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Chiefs with a wrist injury.

Before being cleared ahead of kickoff, Goodwin was listed as questionable heading into the day with wrist and ankle issues, so he's presumably dealing with an aggravation of the former injury. Per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle, Goodwin appeared to suffer the injury in question while diving at an incomplete target from quarterback Geno Smith on an unsuccessful third-down attempt early in the third quarter. If Goodwin is unable to return, he'll finish the day without a reception on two targets.