Goodwin caught five of six targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. He also rushed once for a two-yard loss.

Goodwin made a few impressive grabs that highlighted his unique athleticism. In fact, he led Seattle in receiving yards, with a 24-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining punctuating his performance. Despite having a tough matchup versus his former team, the 49ers, in Week 15, Goodwin should take confidence from Sunday's season-best yardage total.