Goodwin didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Goodwin potentially was in line for a larger role than normal Week 8 versus the Giants, with fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf coming out of Week 7 with a patellar tendon injury. However, Metcalf was able to suit up this past Sunday, and Goodwin himself was limited to a 39 percent snap share and four catches (on five targets) for 33 yards. Now, Goodwin seems to be in worse shape than both Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), both of whom were limited Wednesday. Fortunately for Goodwin, he has two practices left this week to get him on track to suit up Sunday at Arizona.
