Goodwin was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Goodwin didn't play in the preseason due to a hamstring issue but has been available for all three of the Seahawks' games in the regular season. Overall, he ranks third among the team's wideouts in offensive snap share (48.5 percent), yet he only has four catches (on seven targets) for 53 yards working behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Now that he's tending to a knee concern, Goodwin's status will need to be monitored as the weekend approaches.