Goodwin (shoulder) is now listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The final injury report wasn't quite final, as the Seahawks released it before their Friday practice. Goodwin didn't participate and now figures to miss the crucial game against New York, leaving Laquon Treadwell as the likely No. 3 receiver (assuming Tyler Lockett returns from a finger injury, which he said he plans to do, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle).