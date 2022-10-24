Goodwin caught four of five targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

DK Metcalf left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn't return, opening the door for Goodwin to have his best game as a Seahawk -- and his first multi-TD performance since he was a 49er in 2018. The veteran wideout came into Sunday with only six catches for 79 yards on the season, but if Metcalf's injury proves to be serious, he could have a significant role in Seattle's passing game once again in Week 8 against the Giants.