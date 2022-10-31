Goodwin caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

The veteran speedster appeared to be headed for much more significant usage earlier in the week as Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and DK Metcalf (knee) barely practiced and seemed questionable at best to play. Both were able to suit up after all, relegating Goodwin to his usual No. 3 role, but he was still able to tie his season high in receptions -- although this time, they didn't come with two TDs as they did last week. Unless one of Seattle's top two receiving options suffers a setback, expect Goodwin to be a secondary weapon again in Week 9 against the Cardinals.