Goodwin (hand) returned to Sunday's 27-23 victory at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

As halftime ended and the third quarter began, the Seahawks deemed Goodwin questionable to return due to a hand injury. There were crickets surrounding the situation until he made a key 17-yard catch to get the Seahawks in the red zone, after which the game-winning connection between Geno Smith and DK Metcalf took place on play later. Goodwin's Week 13 stat line includes just the aforementioned grab on two targets.

