Goodwin (ankle/wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Goodwin, who had been managing the wrist issue heading into the week, was listed as questionable for Saturday's contest after he suffered a lateral ankle sprain during Wednesday's practice. He wasn't able to log any reps during the Seahawks' final session of the week Thursday, though Carroll characterized his absence as more of a rest day. Assuming that's indeed the case, Goodwin shouldn't face any major restrictions in Kansas City, where he'll likely be stepping into a more pronounced role in the Seattle passing attack. DK Metcalf remains the Seahawks' unquestioned No. 1 target, but Goodwin or tight end Noah Fant could be next in line for looks from quarterback Geno Smith while Tyler Lockett (finger) is sidelined this weekend.
